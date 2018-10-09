Rea hoping for NW200 return

FOUR-time FIM World Superbike Champion, Jonathan Rea, admits that he would like to be part of the 90th anniversary celebrations for the North West 200 in May next year, should the opportunity arise.

“The event is massive for Northern Ireland and I love the event, not just for me but as a fan. It’s a great week,” said Rea.

“I love watching and absorbing the atmosphere and my aunt and uncle have a house just after Primrose on the run to York Corner, so after I got my parade lap and PR commitments done I was straight over to theirs for a barbecue.”

Road racing is something which seems engrained in the identity of the Rea family. Jonathan’s father, Johnny, was an accomplished road racer and his grandfather, John, was a sponsor of Joey Dunlop throughout his early career.

In his newly-released autobiography, Rea recalls fond memories of his time spent around road racing paddocks from a young age, with the North West and Isle of Man TT prominent fixtures on the calendar. Returning as a rider, his experiences are a little bit different.

“I love bikes, and I love watching them, but I tend to feel that when I am at the track I can’t enjoy it in the same way because it is my job and it is very stressful,” he said.