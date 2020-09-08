Furlough hitting basic services?

Council and DFI blasted for ‘not keeping area up to scratch’

Knock Road coming in to Dervock from Ballymoney, badly over grown with grass at the side. A local councillor has claimed that DFI and Council are not doing enough to keep the Borough clean and tidy.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

A LOCAL councillor has blasted the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) for not keeping the area up to scratch in terms of grass cutting, weed and dog foul removal.

Causeway DUP Cllr John McAuley has claimed that senior management in both organisations, are “not taking responsibility for ensuring that areas within their remit are kept clean and tidy, with clear evidence of this in virtually every town and village.”

Dervock Community Association Chair Frankie Cunningham has echoed these concerns in the wake of a clean-up by villagers taking tidy up matters into their own hands.

