Armoy Armada mural takes centre stage in the village

AN ARTIST has spoken of his immense pride at painting a new mural in the village of Armoy.



Oliver McParland has spent the last two weeks painting a mural at the end of the Tuck Inn remembering the Armoy Armada.



The painting fondly depicts the famous group of road racers; Frank Kennedy, Mervyn Robinson and brothers Joey & Jim Dunlop.



The Armoy Road Races - which has been going for over 10 years - is hosted in memory of the four individuals.

