‘The Toon from the Sky’

Committee members of the Castle Community Association launch their 2021 Calendar containing aerial images of the 'Toon'
CASTLE Community Association have just launched their impressive new 2021 calendar 'Toon from the Sky' with fantastic aerial photographs of Ballymoney taken by drone.
This is a must have item for the coming year, with a 1937 picture of the town also included so that people can see not only how much has changed, but also how little, in the past 83 years.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*