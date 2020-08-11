Wreath is laid by Roger Casement campaigners

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'
On the 104th anniversary of the execution of Sir Roger Casement (top right), members of the Casement Social Club including Jude Whyte, Victims Campaigner, Robert Savage and Jackie Kelly lay a wreath
CAMPAIGNERS seeking the transfer of Roger Casement's remains to Murlough Bay have laid a wreath at the spot they believe he chose as his final resting place.
The brief ceremony was conducted by members of the Belfast-based Roger Casement Social Club on Monday, August 3.
The Irish nationalist was hanged in London as a traitor in 1916. His body was repatriated to Dublin in the 1960s.
