Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

RIBUTES have been paid to a ‘lovely young man’ following the death of a 15-year-old Ballymoney schoolboy.



Lewis Fleming, a pupil at Coleraine Grammar School, lost his life in an incident at Powerscourt Waterfall while on holiday in County Wicklow last Wednesday (August 5).



Emergency services - including the Dublin Coastguard, fire services, ambulance personnel and a mountain rescue team - were called to the site at about 14:30 local time on Wednesday, August 5.



The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, the Garda said.



Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which is understood to be treated as a tragic accident.

