Luke to donate profits to a worthy cause

A KIND-HEARTED Ballymoney man is giving back to charity by donating profits from his recently launched clothing company.



Luke McIlreavy, who is a former pupil of Ballymoney High School, runs a clothing business called Nine Zero Nine, selling distinctive club, festival and street attire.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the 23-year-old explained why he wanted to donate his profit funds for the month of August to The Olive Branch, which has offices in Magherafelt and Coleraine.



“Mental health has been a topic very close to my friends and family,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*