DVA made to pay out after taxi licence renewal delay

Public Services watchdog welcomes review of application process

DVA made to pay out after taxi licence renewal delay

Coleraine’s County Hall, home of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE’S DVA has been told to apologise and pay compensation for delays in processing a taxi licence renewal that took the driver off the road for almost three months.

Details of the case are contained in an investigation report published last month by the Public Services Ombudsman.

Investigators found maladministration caused the complainant to experience ‘the injustice of distress, frustration, uncertainty and the loss of benefit of a taxi licence.’

And while the Ombudsman welcomed a planned IT overhaul, it recommended a review of similar complaints to determine whether there have been further ‘service failings leading to injustice.’

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354