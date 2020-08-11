DVA made to pay out after taxi licence renewal delay

COLERAINE’S DVA has been told to apologise and pay compensation for delays in processing a taxi licence renewal that took the driver off the road for almost three months.



Details of the case are contained in an investigation report published last month by the Public Services Ombudsman.



Investigators found maladministration caused the complainant to experience ‘the injustice of distress, frustration, uncertainty and the loss of benefit of a taxi licence.’



And while the Ombudsman welcomed a planned IT overhaul, it recommended a review of similar complaints to determine whether there have been further ‘service failings leading to injustice.’

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*