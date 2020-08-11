Dark Hedges 'back to the bad old days'

Dark Hedges 'back to the bad old days'

Cars parked on Ballinlea Road, just yards from the junction with Bregagh Road. SPB33-20

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE closure of the car park at the Dark Hedges Estate has resulted in a return 'to the bad old days' of precarious parking and increased dangers for pedestrians, a campaigner has said.

Toilet facilities and safe paths to the trees were also closed when the Dark Hedges Estate went into receivership on June 05, with the adjoining Gracehill House following suit on July 08.

Since then, the relaxation of lock down rules has seen a rapid return of tourists to see the iconic beech trees made world famous by Game of Thrones, reigniting concerns among local representatives, campaigners and road users.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354