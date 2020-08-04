‘COVID-19 has cost us tens of thousands of pounds’

THE Transport Manager at McMillan Travel, Angela McMillan, insists the coronavirus pandemic has cost the company tens of thousands of pounds.



As many companies in various sectors count the cost of the implications of COVID-19, the coach hire industry has been forced to turn off their engines.



Normally at this time of year, Northern Ireland's north coast roads would be starting to become busy with coaches carrying tourists.



This season, however, the roads are eerily quiet as coronavirus lockdown measures and social distancing protocols remain in place.



The award-winning family run coach company based just outside Ballymoney was founded in 1999.



In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, Angela, who has been the Transport Manager of the business throughout their 21 years in business, spoke of the economical impact of COVID-19.



“I’m not going to lie, it has been extremely difficult for us,” she said.

