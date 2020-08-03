Storey welcomes £1.7 million fund for rural businesses

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has welcomed the launch of a £1.7 million stimulus fund to support local businesses.

The fund, announced by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, is aimed at giving small businesses in rural areas the confidence to invest and expand with the ultimate aim of supporting jobs and growth in rural communities.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Storey said:

‘‘I very much welcome this commitment. Small businesses in rural communities, such as our own here in North Antrim, have been disproportionately hit by the impact of Covid-19, with downturn in trade and loss of income. It is vital that they continue to receive appropriate support at this time.

"This funding will provide a much-needed boost for these firms, providing the opportunity to apply for a grant of between £5,000 and £40,000 to invest in new technology that can drive forward efficiency in their business.

"The investment will come through two separate programmes – the £1 million Rural Micro Business Growth Pilot Scheme and the £700,000 Rural Business Development Grant Scheme. I would strongly encourage businesses right across the constituency to engage with these funds and exploit the opportunities in the coming days.’’