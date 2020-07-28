How Rathlin Island is open to welcoming green visitors

THE European Green deal can kickstart the economy post COVID argues spokesmen from two irish offshore islands. With more and more opinion formers saying the future is green and that we all have to adapt, now is the time it would appear.



Michael Cecil, Rathlin Development and Community Association Chairman said: “Given the ambitious targets set out in the European Green Deal and the associated roadmap with actions I feel Rathlin and its tourism offering can be at the forefront.



“Rathlin is currently leading an initiative on repurposing derelict buildings to cater to nature based tourism and the Blue economy as well as a multi year plan to restore bio-diversity impacted by non native predators.



“These projects in conjunction with our strive to be leaders in the field of carbon neutrality are very much in lock step with the EU, Westminister and the Northern Ireland Executives green post COVID recovery.”

