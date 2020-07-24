Body recovered in Ballycastle

Body recovered in Ballycastle
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

PSNI at the scene of a body recovery from a house in Bleach Green area of Ballycastle on Thursday evening.

Police are carrying out a full investigation at this stage.

It is not yet known what the circumstances are.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Schools plan ‘suspended’

A number of post primary schools must address the rising number of empty desks in the Coleraine area, according to education chiefs.

Schools plan ‘suspended’

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354