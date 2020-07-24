Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 24 July 2020 9:45
PSNI at the scene of a body recovery from a house in Bleach Green area of Ballycastle on Thursday evening.
Police are carrying out a full investigation at this stage.
It is not yet known what the circumstances are.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Body recovered in Ballycastle
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
A number of post primary schools must address the rising number of empty desks in the Coleraine area, according to education chiefs.
Members of Eoghan Rua GAC form a guard of honour outside Star of the Sea church in Portstewart on Thursday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354