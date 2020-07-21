Covid Centre averages three contacts per day

COLERAINE’S COVID-19 Centre saw only three patients per day, on average, during its first month of operation.



Figures released by the health minister reveal the GP-led facility saw 89 patients between its opening date on May 11 and June 10.



There are currently 11 COVID-19 Centres across Northern Ireland.



They ensure that patients with symptoms can be assessed and treated by a GP, whilst minimising the risk to patients who do not have COVID symptoms.

