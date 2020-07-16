Covid-19 cluster identified in Limavady

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Limavady area.

At present health officials are linking the cases to a social gathering in a private, residential setting.

Testing and contact tracing is being conducted to identify people who may be potentially affected to help prevent any further spread.

With lockdown restrictions being eased this type of occurrence is to be expected, says PHA, which is why the Test, Trace and Protect programme is in place.

At present anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland will be contacted by the contact tracing team to be given advice on what to do about managing symptoms and of the need to self-isolate to prevent any wider spread of the virus.

If anyone is concerned that they are experiencing any of the symptoms of coronavirus, they must self-isolate and arrange a test as soon as possible.

For further information on the virus, its symptoms and how to book a test, visit www.pha.site/coronavirus