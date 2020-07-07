First class effort as Dunloy postman Leo raises £4,300 for Air Ambulance NI

When the Spar Omagh Half Marathon was cancelled due to Covid-19, Dunloy man Leo Cochrane didn’t let it stop his plans for training and fundraising for chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.



As a local postman with Royal Mail, Leo was surprised and very pleased with the support that was offered to him from family, friends and those around his delivery route, in fact £4,300 has been raised to help keep the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) flying.

