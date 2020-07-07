Ballymoney Foodbank expecting demand to be high over the summer months

Peter Rollins with Jarlaith Hegarty and Walter McCallum at Ballymoney Food Bank. WK13KC14BM

THE CO-DIRECTOR of the Ballymoney Foodbank has revealed that the numbers of people being referred to their organisation has “spiralled” since the coronavirus pandemic started back in March.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Co-Director Peter Rollins, explained that the Foodbank distributed the highest amount of food on record over one month back in May.

He also acknowledged that it’s not only been families who have availed of the service, but those who have been economically impacted due to the pandemic such as those who are self-employed.

