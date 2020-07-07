Back in business

Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre re-opens after lockdown

Last week the Visitor Centre re-opened and this couple from Belfast (inset) were first through the doors.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AFTER three months of lockdown, another sign normality is returning to the North Coast was the reopening of the Giant's Causeway Visitor centre.

The first paying customers arrived promptly at 10am on Friday to enjoy the full visitor experience at Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site.

The couple, who live in Belfast, received a personal greeting at the door, and after a quick hand cleanse and browse through the facilities, embarked on a guided tour of the stones.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

