‘COVID-19 didn’t stop us from opening new cafe’

Megan and Aaron Kerr who have opened up a new cafe in Bushmills.

A BUSHMILLS woman insists she had no hesitation in opening her own business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan Kerr – alongside her husband Aaron and business partner Dennis Brereton– has taken the plunge to start up her own cafe, named The Bilberry Mill Cafe, in her native village.

The couple currently part-own the Giant’s Barn at the Giant’s Causeway but have now decided to open up a second premise in nearby Bushmills.

