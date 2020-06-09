The best in the business!

A BALLYMONEY woman has spoken of her delight at scooping one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK.



Johann Muldoon, who is a director at Manor Architects based in Moneymore and with an office in Ballymoney, was victorious in the ‘Director of the Year’ category at the Inspiring Women in Business Awards.



The awards recognise the country’s remarkable, talented, visionary and ground-breaking businesswomen of all ages, at every level and across all sectors, and those companies and colleagues that are helping them to succeed.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Johann, who has been a director of the company for more than 10 years, insists the news left her ‘absolutely delighted’.



“The submission was sent back in March and to be honest I wasn’t expecting to win,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*