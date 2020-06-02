Not a penny!

Local hotelier blasts lack of government support

Not a penny!

The Bayview Hotel’s Trevor Kane fears for the future of the hotel industry on the North Coast. Pic: Ciaran Clancy WK23KC32

A LOCAL hotelier, facing his worst year ever, says his business has not received a penny from the government.

The Bayview Hotel's Trevor Kane welcomed Monday's announcement that hotels could reopen on July 20.

But he fears for the future of the Portballintrae business that has effectively been mothballed since March.

“The most important thing is to see as many businesses as possible surviving for the good of the economy,” he told the Chronicle.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

