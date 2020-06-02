Child transported to hospital after road collision

Child transported to hospital after road collision

The scene of a road traffic collision on the Drones Road, Armoy.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene of a road traffic collision in the Drones Road area of Armoy on Monday evening, 1 June.

Inspector O’Brien said: “We received the report of a collision, involving a car and tractor with its trailer, just after 6.40pm.  This was at the Drones Road junction with Pharis Road.

“A child, who was travelling in the car, had to be transported to hospital for treatment to injuries.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1899 of 01/06/20.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354