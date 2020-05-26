Drive-in service at Dunseverick Baptist Church to be ‘the new norm’

Poots announces £360,000 support for aquaculture sector
Pastor Jones addressing the congregation as they sit secure in their cars for the Sunday Drive-in Service at Dunseverick Baptist Church. WK22KC40BC
THE Pastor of a North Antrim church insists last weekend’s drive-in service brought “joy and excitement” to members of the community.
In line with new government guidelines, Dunseverick Baptist Church was able to host a drive-in service in their church grounds last Sunday (May 24).
Over 100 cars attended the service and Pastor Billy Jones told The Chronicle that he has received cross-denominational support from those who made the journey.
“Since the drive-in service was announced, the anticipation was all positive,” he said.
“The service brought a sense of joy to members of my church and I was receiving calls saying ‘Pastor I’m thrilled and excited that some of form church has returned’ throughout the week.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*