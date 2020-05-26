Allister questions caravan site ban

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has called into question coronavirus restrictions that prevent people from travelling to caravans on the North Coast.



Speaking at an Assembly debate on the latest relaxations, Mr Allister drew attention to apparent contradictions resulting from amended legislation that allow travel for some activities but not for others.



“If a man drives to play his golf, and if he is a caravan owner in that particular town — perhaps he drives to Newcastle or Portrush to play his golf — and he is going to be playing on two successive days, which he would be entitled to do, he is prohibited from staying in his caravan. Why should that be,” he asked.



Mr Allister said restrictions infringed citizens' rights, every one of us should want to lift at the first opportunity.



