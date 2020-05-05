North Coast doctor joins the army of volunteers making scrubs for frontline

DOCTOR Karen Henderson has enjoyed a successful career both practising and researching in her field of expertise (Perinatal Care).



Karen has travelled the globe over her career, advising Governments, medical and nursing groups, and helping to shape advances in the care of sick babies.



Growing up as a daughter of the manse in a farming community outside Bushmills, Karen learned to knit and sew as a little girl.



But, having moved back to NI a few years ago, Karen has had a little more time to indulge in a passion which she learned while volunteering in the slums in Thailand - using crafts to help and support women and communities.



This ignited something in Karen and ‘Birdsong Stitches’ was borne. Karen produces beautiful craft pieces and shares her knowledge and love of crafting with her online following and in the local community.



It is through her creative reputation that she got involved in making protective wear for the NI Scrubs Causeway Coast.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*