Bushmills for NHS

Reporter:
Ciaran Clancy
Email:
newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 1 May 2020 10:43
At the football pitch the residents of Dundarave in Bushmills gather for a two minutes silence for those that have died of Coronavirus and show their support for the NHS and Care workers.
