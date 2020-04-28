Arrests after car pursuit

TWO men have been arrested after a police pursuit resulted in two officers receiving minor injuries.



Specialist trained officers were tasked to help the police locate a grey Audi A4 car which failed to stop for officers in the Springmount Road area of Ballymena on Sunday morning (April 26).



The car – which was later found alight on the Carrowcrin Road area of Armoy just before noon – rammed into the officers’ car on numerous occasions before leaving the scene.



It has been confirmed that two officers have received ‘minor injuries’ as a result of the incident.



Two men aged 26 and 24 years-old have been arrested on suspicion of various driving offences, with officers asking witnesses to come forward with any information.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*