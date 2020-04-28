Aghadowey woman now living in Italy fears for her teaching job due to crisis

AN AGHADOWEY woman now living in Italy has spoken of the financial difficulties she is enduring due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Tracey Barr, who was born in Ballymoney before later moving to Coleraine, explained that the uncertainty of her full-time job as a freelance teacher has caused financial strain.



The former Coleraine Girls Secondary School pupil, who moved to Italy 28 years ago, admitted her frustration with a lack of government support.



“After working for Ryanair in Gatwick and being a tour guide in Corfu, I moved to Italy and have been here in Treviso Veneto for the last 28 years,” she said.



“I am a freelance teacher in local primary and secondary schools but I have not worked since February 24, so financially it’s a nightmare and until now I have had no help from the government.

