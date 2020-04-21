‘Testing time for our schools’

THE headmaster of Dalriada School in Ballymoney claims there are still challenges to overcome - despite last week’s directive from the Education Minister about this summer’s exams.



In a statement on Thursday, Peter Weir confirmed that calculated grades will be issued for those completing their A level, A/S level and GCSE qualifications based on a combination of information provided by schools and colleges and statistical information.

A/S level grades, meanwhile, will count as a stand-alone qualification and will not contribute to a final A level grade in 2021.

And, finally, grades will be awarded for GCSEs due to complete in 2020 but not for GCSE units where GCSEs are due to complete in 2021.

In the latter case, pupils will have the option to take any outstanding units in 2021 and have missing components calculated using statistical modelling and/or to sit all units in 2021 and be awarded the higher grade from either option.

“The greatest difficulty has been the uncertainty of it all,” admitted Dalriada headmaster, Tom Skelton.

