Response group assigned to support to the most vulnerable residents in Ballymoney

COMMUNITY efforts are continuing in Ballymoney to help those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The ‘Glebeside, Carnany and Castle Street Covid-19 Response Group’ has been set-up in recent weeks to offer assistance to vulnerable members of the community.



Speaking to The Chronicle, volunteer Iain McAfee, explained how the volunteering service got off the ground.



“Lots of people got the Response Group started in Ballymoney as soon as Northern Ireland started to detect infections,” he said.



“There were chats between community members of the three estates and we wanted to see what we could do and what needed to be done.



“One of the key points was understanding the key issues and assistance that was required. To be honest, we didn’t rely heavily on food packs compared to other areas.

