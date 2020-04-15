‘Don't assume help will come’

OLDER people have been warned not to assume food parcels will be automatically delivered to their door.



The suggestion isolated households may be falling through cracks in the network of support groups delivering food was made by Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop.



The SDLP woman, whose constituency includes the Glens of Antrim, said letters from the government warning the most vulnerable not to leave home had left them believing help would arrive unsummoned.



In fact those without existing family or community support must ring the Covid-19 Community helpline for assistance.



“Vulnerable people, especially those living in isolated parts of the borough, must not hesitate to call the helpline,” said Cllr McKillop.



“Please don't assume a parcel will just arrive.

