Tributes for Joe

TRIBUTES have been paid to ‘one of life’s treasures’ after the body of Joe McKane was found in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (April 1) close to his home in Ballymoney.



Police air support, search dogs and community rescue teams from Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballymena, Portglenone assisted in the search, before being called off at approximately 1:30am in the morning.



Police have told The Chronicle that they are not treating the death as suspicious and that they recovered a body in the Chestnut Grove area of the town.



Mr McKane was well-known for his involvement in the Ballymoney Cycling Club and they posted an emotional tribute on social media.

