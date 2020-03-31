Braced for the surge

Local cases are expected to peak around mid-May

Braced for the surge

Dr Seamus O’Reilly

Julie Magee

Julie Magee

THE Northern Trust is planning for the ‘surge’ phase of COVID-19 to peak around mid-May and prioritising vital resources to support the borough's most vulnerable.

It has also been revealed that new COVID-19 centres will open in Coleraine, Ballymena and Antrim to manage the number of positive cases which is expected to escalate.

Dr Seamus O’Reilly, Medical Director in the Northern Trust said: “Northern Ireland will require significantly more critical care capacity than is currently available. This is actively being considered at a regional level.

