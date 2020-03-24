Ballymoney donates a staggering £44,500 to Cancer Research

BALLYMONEY residents' generosity was again underlined with the presentation of a cheque for £44,500 to Cancer Research UK at the Annual Collectors and Supporters Meeting of the Ballymoney Committee on Tuesday March 3 hosted in ‘The Old School House’, Ballymoney.



The magnificent sum was raised through donations and fundraising activities of various groups and individuals as well as Ballymoney Committee events during 2019.



In his opening remarks, Mervyn Ferris, Chairman of the Committee, stated hat the traditional supporters meeting is an opportunity to thank everyone who has given their support throughout the year and that he was very proud of the people of Ballymoney and the local area, whose never ending generosity allows us to present a cheque for £44,500 to Cancer Research.



"We are also extremely grateful to those who have made donations to Cancer Research UK, in lieu of flowers following the loss of a loved one over the past year and for selecting our charity during what is a difficult time of sorrow.’’

