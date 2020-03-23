Barry's closed for Easter season

The Trufelli family have confirmed that Barry's Amusements will not open for the Easter programme due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement read:

"In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, and following Government advice on public gatherings, we regret to announce that Barry’s Amusements will not re-open for the Easter season as previously announced.

"We trust everyone understands that the situation is beyond our control and once again we’d would like to thank our loyal employees and customers for their continued support.

"When Government advice does change, we will review the situation and advise accordingly.

"We urge people to stay safe and follow Government advice.

"In the coming months, we hope to welcome you all to Barry’s."