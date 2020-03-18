Coronavirus NI: Jet Centre temporarily closes

Coronavirus NI: Jet Centre temporarily closes

Jet Centre, Coleraine

A statement from Movie House on Facebook has revealed that the Jet Centre complex is to close temporarily due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement reads: "Following Government advice on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic global crisis, we are currently closed temporarily to the public.

"We will continue to reassess the situation and hope to open again as soon as possible.

"Please keep an eye on social media for re-opening information. In the meantime, stay safe and well."

