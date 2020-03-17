'A disaster on our doorstep'

THERE was little to indicate Coronavirus was taking its toll on coastal resorts this weekend.



Bars and restaurants remained busy and, perhaps surprisingly, taxi drivers reported brisk trade and an unusually large influx of day-trippers queued to enter Portrush on Sunday afternoon in scenes more reminiscent of mid-summer.



But trouble undoubtedly lies ahead.



The successful promotion of Northern Ireland as a holiday destination in recent years has left many more businesses and their staff depending on revenue from foreign tourists.



And the Covid-19 crises has, in the short term at least, all but paralysed international travel.



In an indication of the massive blow facing the overseas tourist industry, an Air B&B operator told the Chronicle every single booking she'd received for the coming year had been cancelled.



The 50 bookings she's lost for her Bushmills cottage represent a grave personal financial loss. But also likely to suffer are the surrounding shops, bars and cafes that her clients would have visited.



You could include on that list the National Trust which has witnessed a huge rise in out-of-season visitors in recent years, particularly from overseas.



At the weekend, the charity wouldn't provide figures showing how great the decline in footfall has been at the Giant's Causeway.



But the Chronicle understands numbers have dropped dramatically.

