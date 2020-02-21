Jobs boost for Coleraine

As exclusively reported in The Chronicle three weeks ago, it has been confirmed that Coleraine-based manufacturer Maine Surface Finishing is creating 155 jobs in a major £9.5 million expansion.

The company provides powder coating and wet paint spraying and in-house fabrication across its four factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt.

Roles to be recruited include highly skilled engineers, fabricators, welders and administrative roles at the company’s premises in Wattstown Business Park in Coleraine, an Invest NI-owned industrial park.

Making the announcement, the Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: “This significant investment by Maine Surface Finishing marks an exciting development in the company’s 20 year history and is extremely positive news for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry. In total, the new jobs will contribute almost £3.8 million in annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.



“The investment is testament to Maine Surface Finishing’s commitment to the Coleraine area. It will also strengthen the company’s position as an important player within Northern Ireland’s materials handling sector, providing key supply chain services to some of our leading exporters.”

Forty jobs are already in place and the other 115 staff will be recruited over the next two years.

Invest Northern Ireland has had a long-standing relationship with the company, providing expert advice and guidance along with financial support. This latest offer of £1.5 million will help the company create the jobs and purchase new equipment.

Adrian Dixon, Director of Maine Surface Finishing, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our operations in Coleraine and working with Invest NI to support 155 jobs for the local economy. Our investment will include the purchasing of state of the art equipment, the development of two new units in Wattstown Business Park and the introduction of a new ICT system so we can effectively manage projected growth.

“Whilst we already have a strong position supplying many of Northern Ireland’s original equipment manufacturers, this investment will enable us to improve our efficiency, ramp up production and pursue identified opportunities in GB and ROI.”

Welcoming the announcement, Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Maine Surface Finishing to create over 150 jobs in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. The company’s strategic focus on innovation is allowing it to make its largest investment to date, expand its customer base and significantly increase its turnover.”