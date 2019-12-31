Robert ‘proud and humbled’ - New Year’s BEM award for Great War writer and researcher

NORTH Antrim has done well in the New Year's Honours, with a number of local people receiving awards for their efforts enriching the community.

Local man Mr Robert Thompson received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his decades of dedication to preserving the memory of those who fought in WW1.

Fellow Bushmills resident James Fairbairn has also received a BEM for 'Services to the Community in Northern Ireland'.

On the sporting front, former Dalriada student and Ballymoney Hockey Club player Angela Platt got a BEM for Services to Sports Development in Northern Ireland, with Dervock's Wilma Erskine receiving an OBE for her services to tourism and golf.

