Bushmills can be world class foodie destination

RAMPING UP Bushmills’ Salmon and Whiskey Festival into a fully fledged celebration of local produce could turn Causeway Coast and Glens into a “must go foodie destination.”



That was the aspiration behind a notice of motion tabled by UUP councillor Sandra Hunter at a council meeting on Tuesday.



The proposal called on officers to develop plans to ‘enhance’ an already successful annual event.



And while it was backed by the committee, members agreed a DUP amendment ensuring local people were fully involved and that their culture and heritage was also celebrated.



Earlier, Cllr Hunter said Causeway Coast and Glens Council needed to be at the forefront of promoting the agri-food industry.



“We need to do this by setting ourselves apart and showcasing our area as a world class foodie destination,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*