Philip reaches UK LIVE finals

A GRAPHIC design student from Ballymoney is set to represent Northern Regional College in Birmingham at the World Skills UK LIVE Finals: the ‘Olympics of vocational skills’.



Philip Park (17), who studies Level 3 Creative Media Production at the College’s Coleraine campus, fought off stiff competition in a series of inter-campus and regional qualifiers to secure his place at the prestigious national finals.

Taking place 21-23 November at Birmingham’s NEC, Philip will compete against others from all over the UK in front of over 70,000 visitors at the country’s largest interactive apprenticeships, skills and careers event.

The original entry of over 3,000 has been whittled down to just 500 for the finals.

Finalists must compete in a series of tasks in their respective skills area within a limited amount of time.

Six of Philip’s peers from the College will join him as they compete in their individual fields in their bid to be crowned UK Champion. Joining Philip will be Jack Marshall (Web Design), Ashton Logan (Bricklaying), Patrick McCloskey (Carpentry), Tadas Dobrovlskis (Welding), Abigail Reilly (Plumbing) and Maciej Twardowski (IT Software Solutions for Business).

Whilst Philip was shocked to learn he had qualified for such a major competition, he was delighted with the news:

“My tutor gave me the competition brief and I initially saw it as a bit of fun – I certainly didn’t have any expectations of progressing. It has been very exciting and a bit of a rollercoaster as I had no idea I would get to the national finals.”

Phillip explained that his success so far has given him a greater confidence for the upcoming finals:

“I have learned so much from the competition process. I have a better skill set and appreciation of my own work and my overall self-confidence has improved massively.

“I have Asperger’s and dyslexia and some days the thought of the final has crippled me with nerves. However, it’s a real honour to have got this far in the competition and I want to do my best.

“I have had so much support throughout the process so far from my tutors and all the staff at the College as well as my family who are very proud of what I’ve achieved so far.”

Congratulating Philip and all the students on reaching the national finals, Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College said:

“These students are shining examples of the skills and talent inherent to our young people at the College. What they have achieved so far is a reflection of their hard work, commitment and dedication and I wish them every success in the national finals.”

Professor Scott said the students and their lecturers all deserved great credit as qualifying for WorldSkills UK LIVE was a major achievement:

“I can’t impress the scale and scope of the finals enough – they really are the equivalent of the Olympics for experiential learning and apprenticeships. It is a true delight to see so many from the College compete at such a high level.

“Many students recognise that the traditional academic route is not for them, so they choose an alternative route to success and pursue a pathway in a trade-based career through an apprenticeship, Higher Level Apprenticeship or one of the other training opportunities available at the College. These students are testament to the high level of success that can be achieved in any subject when their hard work is fostered in a caring, encouraging and supportive environment.”

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “I wish all Northern Regional College students the best of luck as they compete at WorldSkills UK LIVE.

“At WorldSkills UK we work to accelerate the development of young people’s skills from national to world-class standards. We’re creating a new generation of highflyers that give UK employers a competitive edge.”

Northern Regional College students have a proven track record at WorldSkills UK LIVE. At last year’s competition, Aghadowey student Samuel Gilmore was named UK Champion for Carpentry. He has since gone on to be crowned Europe’s Best Apprentice at the European Alliance for Apprenticeship Awards, held in Helsinki in October. In 2017, Rory McCloskey from Antrim, a Foundation Degree student at the College, was a gold medal winner in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) category.