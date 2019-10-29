Emergency department numbers on the rise at Causeway Hospital

THERE were 4,257 attendances at Causeway Hospital's emergency department in September this year, compared to 3,794 in September last year.



Latest Department of Health waiting time figures show that 71,280 patients attended emergency care departments across Northern Ireland, compared with 66,241 in September 2018.



Causeway reported the largest increase - 12.2% - with the Royal Victoria and Ulster the busiest EDs.



The Coleraine hospital reported a slight fall in the number of patients waiting over 12 hours during September 2019; 151 compared to 152 in September 2018.

