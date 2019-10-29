Emergency department numbers on the rise at Causeway Hospital

‘The months ahead will be extremely challenging’

Emergency department numbers on the rise at Causeway Hospital

Causeway Hospital

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE were 4,257 attendances at Causeway Hospital's emergency department in September this year, compared to 3,794 in September last year.

Latest Department of Health waiting time figures show that 71,280 patients attended emergency care departments across Northern Ireland, compared with 66,241 in September 2018.

Causeway reported the largest increase - 12.2% - with the Royal Victoria and Ulster the busiest EDs.

The Coleraine hospital reported a slight fall in the number of patients waiting over 12 hours during September 2019; 151 compared to 152 in September 2018.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354