Local MLAs yearly expenses total £98k

Assembly reveals members' claims

Stormont: still suspended after 1000 days.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim's five MLAs racked-up expenses totalling £98,003 in the space of 12 months.

According to figures published by the Assembly last week, the politicians' travel budget alone almost reached £5000.

The remaining sum was largely spent on office rental and staff costs.

Top spender was leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Robin Swann, whose expenses totalled £23,103.

