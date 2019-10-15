Jeff Wright speaks of 'threats' and his family's 'devastation' at loss

JEFF Wright has said that the entire Wright family have been ‘devastated’ by the loss of the Wrightbus business.



And he also repeated allegeations made some days ago that, in his words, ‘we had been living through threats’.



In a follow up statement to his words on Friday, Mr. Wright said: “The Wright family share in the relief and optimism felt right across the town of Ballymena and beyond, following the deal to sell Wrightbus to Jo Bamford’s company Ryse Hydrogen. We have been deeply conscious and concerned about the stress and worries over the past three weeks for our loyal and highly skilled workforce and their families, generations of whom have worked alongside our own family over the last 70 years.

“While the loss of the business which my grandfather, my dad and my family have given their working lives to has been devastating to our family, we have faced much more difficult challenges in recent weeks with the threats that we were all living through.

