One third of council wage bill spent on agency staff

THE Northern Ireland Audit Office has asked Causeway Coast and Glens Council to explain why agency staff costs have risen to almost a third of its total wage bill.



In a report summarising ‘key matters’ facing senior management, NIAO says the council needs to establish why agency staff costs keep rising year on year



And it urges bosses to identify its permanent staff requirement and begin a recruitment process.



“As noted in previous years, the council has significant spend in relation to agency staff,” states the report.



“Such costs account for 31 per cent of the council’s total wages bill, and increased by 11 per cent from £6.5m in 2017/18 to £7.3m in 2018/19.

