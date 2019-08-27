Sammy presents cheque as fundraising efforts top £50,000

SAMMY MCCLEMENTS’ fundraising efforts once again proved fruitful as he presented a cheque worth £9,340 to Macmillan Cancer Support this week.



The money was raised through his annual walk and charity sit out in Ballymoney.



Sammy has been organising these annual events for Macmillan since July 2013 and to date he has raised the phenomenal amount of £50,376.58.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Sammy was quick to thank the general public for their generosity.



“I would like to thank the general public for their kind support year in and year out,” he said.

