Causeway Coast Mini Club Weekend

It’s the annual weekend of Mini Madness when enthusiasts of the iconic vehicle descend upon the Causeway Coast for two days of Mini heaven.

The weekend commences with a Game of Thrones themed Fancy Dress Night on Saturday 24th August and on Sunday 25th August it’s the full public static display at the West Bay Car Park in Portrush which has proven a superb venue since first used three years ago.

Once again the organisers are very grateful to JKC Mini, Morellis Ice Cream and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the sponsorship and wonderful support, “we just couldn’t do it without them” a spokesman told us.

Entries for this particularly epic year, which celebrates 60 years of the Mini, are expected to be bigger than ever and given that numbers have excelled in the last few years those wishing to participate are advised to register as soon as possible at ccminiclub.co.uk

To enter a car is a mere £10.00 and full participating details are on the Entry Form.

Music and banter on the day will be by local entertainer Brian Moore who told us, “circumstances prevented me from attending last year’s event so I’m really looking to this.

"I particularly like the Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job where all the cars leave in convoy - to see all these wonderful vehicles at their spectacular best is a sight to behold”.

Other features include a display of vehicles telling the story of the Mini over the years and of course it’s an ideal family event with attractions for the kids, food stalls and stands and incredibly there’s no admission charge.

All this hard work by the organisers isn’t for nothing, however, as it’s hoped to raise a considerable sum on the day for the charity Assistance Dogs N.I.