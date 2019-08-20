Fly tipping clean up costs described as 'ludicrous' by DUP councillor

LAST week we ran an article on the clean up costs associated with a bonfire site on Ballycreagagh Road near Cloughmills, with several developments in respect of the story since.



In this report Sinn Fein Cllr Cathal McLaughlin had said that he was “appalled” at the update he had received from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) indicating that the clean up bill at the site had come to £8050.



Though CC&G have yet to comfirm these figures, DUP Cllr John McAuley subsequently accused Cllr McLaughlin of “an attempt of political points scoring” “by focusing on this being a 'bonfire site',” but went on to describe the cost of the clean up as “ludricuous.”



Cllr McAuley said: “Serious questions need and will be asked as to how the council come up with this ludicrous figure to clear a site where fly tipping has taken place.



“I find it very hard to believe that the site could not have been cleared considerably cheaper!”

