Borough in line for £70m 'Boris' payout

Borough in line for £70m 'Boris' payout

Boris Johnson’s NI Growth Deal could be worth £70m to Causeway Coast and Glens.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A SENIOR council officer has revealed Causeway Coast and Glens could be in line for a £70m share of Boris Johnson's Growth Deal handout for Northern Ireland.

Director of Leisure and Development Services, Richard Baker said he had already met NIO officials to discuss the borough's cut.

Two weeks ago the newly installed Prime Minister pledged a £300m funding package for  regions outside Belfast.

He said the cash aimed to “open up opportunities across our Union so people in every corner of the United Kingdom can realise their potential.”

While at the time the PM revealed no further details, at last Tuesday's meeting of the Council's Leisure and Development Committee, Mr Baker said he'd been to the Northern Ireland Office to “explore opportunities” under the Growth Deal.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354