Financial 'car crash' looms at Cloonavin

Elected members learn of £4 deficit in Environmental Services budget

Financial 'car crash' looms at Cloonavin

The Environmental Services department at Cloonavin are facing a £4m deficit.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A £4m deficit facing the council's biggest spending department has been described as a financial “car crash.”

Spiralling costs, including a pay hike which took low paid workers onto a living wage, coupled with an inability to make cuts amid static income from rates, have led Environmental Services to spend £3.9m more than its budget.

News of the crises emerged from a Causeway Coast and Glens council meeting scheduled to take place behind closed doors last Tuesday evening.

It was discussed in  open committee after members insisted that the  public had a right to know the extent of the difficulties.

Figures provided to members of the Environmental Services Committee showed the department spent £23.3m in the 2019 financial year.

Among its responsibilities are bin collection, recycling, street cleaning, play parks, public toilets, building control and the borough's harbours.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354